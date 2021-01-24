10-man Goa holds Kerala Blasters

Panaji :

Goa took the lead through a 25th-minute strike from Jorge Ortiz Mendoza while Rahul KP (57’) scored with a brilliant header for Kerala. FCG was reduced to 10 men in the second half after central defender Ivan Gonzalez got the marching orders, receiving two yellow cards within a span of seconds.





FCG took the lead in the 25th minute from a set-piece. Ortiz’s free-kick from the left took a slight deflection off Sahal Abdul Samad’s head and looped over Kerala keeper Albino Gomes. Kerala then had a goal disallowed just before the breather.





Facundo Pereyra chipped in a cross from a corner, which fell to Bakary Kone, who used his thigh first and then his arm to find the back of the net. However, the referee ruled out Kone’s goal for handball.





KBFC restored parity through Rahul.





Pereyra delivered a beautiful cross from a corner while Rahul timed his run to perfection at the far post and headed the ball in.