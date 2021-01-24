FC Goa’s online programme for Chennai youth

Chennai :

Designed for up and coming talent between the ages of six and 18, participants can choose one of the following packages: Beginner Free, Beginner Standard and Beginner Max. While Beginner Free is for free of cost, the Beginner Standard package costs Rs 1,750 per month. The Beginner Max package is for three months and costs Rs 5,250.





The last date for registration is February 10 as the National Soccer Camps Online will begin on February 15. To enrol for any of the above mentioned packages, one can visit https://soccercamps.fcgoa.in/courses.





Features





Beginner Free: 20 training videos, 2 special sessions from RB Leipzig coaches and 1 value added session per month.





Beginner Standard: 20 training videos, 6 special sessions from RB Leipzig coaches, 2 value added sessions, 2 coach interactions, 2 masterclasses with FC Goa players & coaches and a monthlong training plan.





Beginner Max: 20 training videos, 18 special sessions from RB Leipzig coaches, 6 value added sessions, 6 coach interactions, 6 masterclasses with FC Goa players & coaches, 3-month long training plan and FC Goa & RB Leipzig co-branded jersey