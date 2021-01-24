Chennai City looks to return to winning ways

Chennai :

After coming up trumps in its opener against Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), Chennai City went down to Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) in its previous fixture. Satyasagara-coached CCFC is eighth in the standings with three points from two matches. 10th-placed TRAU comes into the contest on the back of three successive draws, which have yielded as many points.





Speaking to the media in the pregame press conference, Singaporean Satyasagara said that Chennai City would go all out for three points.





“There are no cakewalks in this league and we expect nothing different from TRAU. We don’t take anything for granted. We will aim for nothing less than a win,” Satyasagara told reporters.





“We missed a few key players against Real Kashmir and that affected our performance. So, we got back to the drawing board and worked on our tactics. We have made some plans to bolster our defence. We need to defend as a team,” added the head coach. Tajikistani forward Komron Tursunov has been particularly impressive for TRAU, netting two of its four goals so far. CCFC boss Satyasagara said that his boys would have to put in a shift to stop the in-form frontman.





“We have to be wary of Komron. He is very quick on the ball and can hurt us if we become complacent."