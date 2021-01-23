Good to see everyone contribute to win in Aus: Rahane to teammates

New Delhi :

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Saturday released a video that showed the India captain addressing the players after the three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba that sealed the Test series 2-1 in India's favour.





"It is a massive, massive moment for us. The way we, after what happened in Adelaide, came back from Melbourne onwards - it was really good to see. It wasn't just one or two, but every one who put an effort. In all the three matches, everyone contributed. It was actually very good to see," said Rahane while addressing his teammates.





"We finished the match here with a win. That is very, very good," added Rahane.





India were crushed in the first Test at Adelaide after being dismissed for 36, their lowest-ever Test total.





However, the team came back to win the second Test at Melbourne with Rahane leading from the front with a century.





After levelling the series 1-1 at Melbourne, India managed to hold on to a draw in the third Test at Sydney and won the fourth and final Test by three wickets against all odds in Brisbane.