AITA c'ships: Reddy to meet Kamath in final

Chennai :

In the semifinals played here on Friday, Reddy quelled the challenge of giant killer Tarun Anirudh 6-3, 6-2, while Kamath brushed aside Nikshep Ballekere 6-1, 6-2 to make it to the title round.





Meanwhile, Sehej Singh overcame Gandharv Kothapalli 6-2, 6-3 to claim the boys' U-14 title in the AITA TS 7 tennis tournament hosted by Fortune Sports Academy. Sushmita Ravi, the seventh seed, was stretched by Anvi Punaganti before winning the girls' U-14 crown.





Results:





Men's singles (semifinals)





Rishi Reddy (KAR) (1) bt C Tarun Anirudh (TS) 6-3, 6-2; Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) bt Nikshep Ballekere (KAR) 6-1,6-2 Men's doubles (final)





Yash Yadav (MP)/Nishant Rebello (KAR) bt Rishi Reddy (KAR)/Dheeraj Srinivasan (TN) (2) 6-3, 6-2.





Boys' U-14 (final)





Sehej Singh bt Gandharv Kothapalli 6-2, 6-3





Girls' U-14 (final)





Sushmitha Ravi (7) bt Anvi Punaganti 6-2, 7-5