Mathews pulls SL out of trouble

Galle :

The home team won the toss and elected to bat at the Galle International Stadium, but a double strike from James Anderson with the new ball had it teetering at seven for two. Mathews then came to the crease and settled the innings with his 11th test Ton and first at Sri Lanka’s most iconic venue.





He will resume on the second morning on 107 not out, compiled from 228 balls with 11 fours, and will be joined at the wicket by Niroshan Dickwella on 19. Anderson produced early reward for England, having replaced Stuart Broad in a rotation of the seam attack.





Opener Kusal Perera had a wild swing at a delivery outside off stump and was caught by Joe Root high above his head at first slip for six. Oshada Fernando (0), who came into the side for Kusal Mendis, lasted just four balls before edging a rising Anderson delivery.





Mathews and opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne (43) put on 69 for the third wicket before the latter edged Anderson’s second ball after lunch to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Captain Dinesh Chandimal (52) added another 117 with Mathews before he was trapped leg before wicket by fast bowler Mark Wood.





England will be disappointed with some of the lines it bowled, particularly the spin duo of Dom Bess and Jack Leach, who conceded 120 runs.





Brief scores: Sri Lanka (1st innings) 229 for 4 in 87 overs (A Mathews 107*, J Anderson 3/24) vs England