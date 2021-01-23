I can be a bowling all-rounder: Shardul

Mumbai :

Thakur snared seven wickets and was India’s top-scorer in the first innings, striking 67 while batting at No.8. He, along with Washington Sundar, pulled the team out of trouble by conjuring a 123-run stand. The partnership eventually played a key role in the team’s three-wicket win. His Test debut was back in 2018, which lasted just 10 balls, thanks to an injury.





“Yes, I can be called a bowling all-rounder. I have that ability to bat. Whenever I get an opportunity to bat in the future, I am going to contribute useful runs to the team’s total,” Thakur told PTI. The 29-year-old was extremely pleased with his performance. He said that it was special because it came amid tough circumstances and against a strong opposition.





“It is not easy to play against Australia in Brisbane, everyone knows its record there. Australia didn’t lose a Test match for 32 years until we beat it,” said Thakur. “I made a major contribution in the team’s victory, taking seven wickets and scoring a fifty. It makes me reallyhappy,” added Thakur, who returned with match figures of seven for 155.