Ashwin, Washi to be in quarantine for six days

Chennai :

The duo from Tamil Nadu will be in quarantine for six days as per the protocols put in place by the state government authorities. Ashwin picked up 12 wickets in the first three matches, but had to miss the series-clinching final Test in Brisbane owing to an injury.





Batting with back pain, Ashwin teamed up with Hanuma Vihari for a resolute 62-run stand on the final day of the third Test in Sydney to pull off an unforgettable draw. Washington made his debut in the Gabba Test and hit a 62 to defy a lethal Australia attack, bringing India back in the game with a 123-run stand alongside Shardul Thakur in the first innings.





Ashwin and Washington are also a part of the India squad named for the first two Tests against England here, beginning on February 5.