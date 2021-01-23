Sindhu bows out, Satwik scripts twin win

Bangkok :

However, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy claimed twin wins in mixed and men’s doubles quarterfinals along with Ashwini Ponnappa and Chirag Shetty to keep India’s flag fluttering at the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament here.





Sindhu looked a pale shadow of the player who had won the world championship gold in 2019 as she committed too many unforced errors to go down 13-21 9-21 against home favourite Ratchanok Inthanon. “I made a lot of unforced errors and I think I gave away easy points. I didn’t play my best today. It wasn’t my day,” a crestfallen Sindhu said.





In men’s singles, Sameer’s giant-killing run also came to an end after he squandered a match point to go down 13-21 21-19 20-22 to world no. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a quarterfinal contest.





With the defeat of Sindhu and Sameer, Indian challenge in singles competition ended in the tournament.





The doubles players, however, gave fans something to cheer as Satwik and Ashwini upstaged world no. 6 pair of Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia 18-21 24-22 22-20 after toiling hard for one hour and 15 minutes.





“We have played them three times. We have won twice and lost once. We were confident. We knew our main strength would be our attack. They were under pressure. We kept fighting. We had our chances and never messed up,” Satwik said.





Later in the day, Satwik and Chirag saw off another Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-18 24-22 in 37 minutes.





Earlier Sindhu, a medal contender at the Tokyo Olympics, looked awfully out of form as she was all at sea against Ratchanok, a former world champion.





Ratchanok, who had lost to Sindhu in their last three meetings, came out with a positive intent and eked out a three-point lead early on even as Sindhu failed to control the length, hitting long and wide.





The Indian looked to force the pace after the break and caught up at 13-13. However, it was a one-way traffic after that as Ratchanok blew the Indian away with eight straight points to pocket the opening game.