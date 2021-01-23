Chennai Test matches to be held behind closed doors

Chennai :

Adhering to the latest directive issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), state unit TNCA, on Wednesday, sent a letter to its members which stated that the games would be played without spectators owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the first Test of the four-match series will take place from February 5 to 9, the second game will be held between February 13 and 17.





“As of now, the BCCI has decided that the matches will be played in an empty stadium. This is the situation. The decision may or may not change in the next few days,” top TNCA official Ramasaamy told DT Next.





“In case there is a change in directive, the TNCA will take a call. It is completely down to the BCCI and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Only players, match officials and broadcast team will be allowed inside the stadium,” added Ramasaamy.





The TNCA office-bearer revealed that those involved in the matches would be accommodated in a bio-bubble, which will be set up at Hotel Leela Palace. Both sets of players and officials are expected to arrive in the city nine days prior to the opening game.





“The bulk of the English contingent, consisting of 30 members, will arrive in Chennai on January 27 from Sri Lanka. About three people will come from England. The India players are also expected to land on the same day. Everybody should be inside the bubble by January 27,” said Ramasaamy.





Before entering the bio-bubble, the players and support staff will undergo quarantine and several rounds of COVID-19 testing.





‘Ground in perfect condition’





The first match will mark the return of Test cricket to Chennai after a gap of four years. Ramasaamy stressed that the MAC Stadium is in “perfect condition” although the venue has seen little competitive action in the last one year.