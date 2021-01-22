T10 format is thrilling and exciting, suits me: Pollard

Abu Dhabi :

"The thrill and excitement of T10 is limitless. But it's actually not too dissimilar to the kind of cricket I grew up playing. It's not about see ball hit ball. You need to be able to think on your feet, anticipate and execute plans without pausing too much. It suits me to be honest and my experience stands me in good stead when reading the opposition," Pollard said ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 beginning January 28 where he will be leading Deccan Gladiators.





The 33-year-old said that he is very excited to play with the likes of Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir in the upcoming season of the T10 tournament.





"I'm most excited about playing with the group that we have assembled at Deccan Gladiators. I can't wait to go out there with match-winners like Narine, Tahir, Shahzad, Ingram, local UAE star Zahoor and others. We also have a few surprises up our sleeves for our opponents," he said.





Gladiators team owner Gaurav Grover said his side has enough firepower to win the competition.





"The target of Deccan Gladiators this time would definitely be to win the trophy. With the changes in the helm this year, there are high expectations from the Gladiators. We have taken care of every flaw we had, which might have been the reason for last year's defeat (in the final)," said Grover.





"We have West Indian powerhouse as our captain - Keiron Pollard and our Icon Player himself is fearless and unbounded spinner - Sunil Narine. Also, our team is packed with threatening bowlers such as fast bowler Aaron Summers and (leg-spinner) Imran Tahir. Talking about batsmen, we have Mohammad Shahzad, who is also a wicketkeeper," he added.