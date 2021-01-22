Sri Lanka opt to bat in second Test against England

Galle :

For the hosts, right-handed batsman Ramesh Mendis is making his debut and he becomes the 154th Sri Lankan player to represent his country in Test cricket. Suranga Lakmal and Oshada Fernando have also been included in the playing XI.





The visitors have made just one change to their line-up, bringing in veteran pacer James Anderson in place of Stuart Broad who has been given a rest ahead of the four-Test series against India beginning next month.





England had won the first Test by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.





Playing XIs:





Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando





England: Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson