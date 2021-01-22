Fri, Jan 22, 2021

Manchester City striker Aguero tests positive for Covid-19

Published: Jan 22,202109:20 AM by IANS

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Source: Reuters
London:
"After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for Covid-19," tweeted the prolific forward on Thursday. "I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"

The 32-year-old has made only five appearances this season so far after coming back from a left knee injury he sustained in June last year.

Manchester City are currently placed second in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United but with a game in hand.

Despite Aguero's absence, City registered a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

They will visit West Bromwich Albion next Tuesday.

