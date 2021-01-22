Manchester City striker Aguero tests positive for Covid-19

London :

"After a close contact, I've been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for Covid-19," tweeted the prolific forward on Thursday. "I had some symptoms and I'm following doctor's orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!"





The 32-year-old has made only five appearances this season so far after coming back from a left knee injury he sustained in June last year.





Manchester City are currently placed second in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United but with a game in hand.





Despite Aguero's absence, City registered a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.





They will visit West Bromwich Albion next Tuesday.