Uthappa moves to CSK for IPL 2021

Wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa on Thursday joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an all-cash deal for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after being traded out by Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Chennai:
“I really enjoyed my time at Royals and had a great time being part of this franchise. I am now excited for the next part of my cricketing journey with CSK,” Uthappa was quoted as saying in a release issued by RR on Thursday.
The 35-year-old Uthappa, a veteran in the T20 circuit , becomes the 19th member in the CSK playing squad.
