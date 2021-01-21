Chennaiyin locks horns with ATK Mohun Bagan

Panaji :

However, as it prepares to take on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, coach Antonio Habas claims to have ‘no added pressure’ on him, despite results going against his side.





Habas’ side has created the least number of chances (81) this season and has attempted just 35 shots on target. It has also scored just 11 — the joint-second-lowest in the league.





Roy Krishna, its main attacking outlet, scored 5 goals in his first 6 matches but since then, he has scored just one in the last five.





The last time the two teams met, they split points after a goalless draw.





Meanwhile, good defensive performances have kept Csaba Laszlo’s team in contention for a playoffs berth.