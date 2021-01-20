Satark Rahe, Asli Team Kuch Hafto Mein Aa Rahi Hai: Pietersen Tells India

New Delhi :

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has congratulated the Indian team on their historic and remarkable Test series win over Australia.





On Tuesday, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side defeated Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, thereby winning the four-match Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. The Indian team, despite the absence of their regular captain Virat Kohli and other key players, created history by becoming the first team to beat Australia in Brisbane in over 32 years.





In his tweet in "Hinglish", Pietersen asked India to celebrate the win but at the same time cautioned them that they would be facing the "real team" (England) in a full-fledged series in just over two weeks' time.





"India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (sic)," Pietersen's tweet read which roughly translated to: "India, celebrate this historic win as it has been registered after a facing a lot of hardships and difficulties. However, the real team (England) is coming in the next few days in India which you will have to defeat. Be cautious and refrain from celebrating two much in the next two weeks."





India will be facing England in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs beginning February 4.





Courtesy their win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India have moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings -- both on percentage points and points.





India now have 71.7 percentage points won and 430 points. Percentage points determine the final placings rather than total points won after a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption of the global cricket schedule.





The Virat Kohli-led side now only need to win the upcoming four-match Test series against England with a 2-0 margin to seal a spot in the WTC final. If they lose one Test against England though, they will need to win three matches.