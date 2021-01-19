East Bengal holds Chennaiyin to draw

Panaji :

Robbie Fowler’s team was forced to play with a man down for almost over an hour after Ajay Chettri received his marching orders at the half-hour mark. However, SCEB held its ground throughout the game to frustrate CFC.





Ajay received the first yellow in the 22nd minute for his mistimed challenge on Anirudh Thapa. Chennaiyin had the first chance in the 23rd minute when a Thapa free-kick into the box found Eli Sabia. The Brazilian crossed the ball to an unmarked Enes Sipovic, who couldn’t get his header on target.





SCEB soon found itself on the back foot when Ajay received his second booking for a foul on Rahim Ali. CFC nearly took the lead when Jerry Lalrinzuala played in Esmael ‘Isma’ Goncalves, who found Thapa in the box.





The midfielder managed to roll the ball past the onrushing Debjit, but couldn’t direct his shot goalwards. Narayan Das cleared the ball to safety before Rahim could get to it. East Bengal managed to keep Chennaiyin at bay for the rest of the half as the teams walked out even at the break.





Fowler’s side looked threatening after the restart and should have found the back of the net when Anthony Pilkington hit the side netting from a tight angle.





Then, Debjit pulled off stunning saves to deny Chennaiyin.