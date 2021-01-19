Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Unbeaten Tamil Nadu enters knockouts

Chennai :

With 20 points, D Vasu-coached Tamil Nadu topped Elite Group B. In the final group game, Narayan Jagadeesan (71 not out off 45 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (47 not out off 31) took Tamil Nadu home in 18 overs after Bengal posted 163 for eight while batting first. While opening batsman Jagadeesan smashed six boundaries and four maximums, Karthik hit seven fours.





Tamil Nadu ended its innings at 167 for two in 18 overs. Earlier, Kaif Ahmad scored an unbeaten 63 off 47 balls to guide Bengal to 163 for eight. Part-timer Baba Aparajith (2 for 20), who began the proceedings with the ball, was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu, taking two wickets.