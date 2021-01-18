RVSS Product Sivasakthi Makes Dream BFC ‘B’ Debut

Chennai :

Touted the next big thing in Tamil Nadu football, forward N Sivasakthi made a dream debut for Bengaluru FC (BFC) ‘B’ in the BDFA Super Division League.





The 19-year-old Sivasakthi, a product of the Raman Vijayan Soccer School (RVSS), scored a goal and assisted another as the Bengaluru FC reserve team defeated Young Challengers FC 3-0 in its campaign opener at the Bengaluru Football Stadium last Friday.





Sivasakthi, who struck a two-year deal with the club in May 2020, was also named the ‘Outstanding Player of the Week’ in the BDFA Super Division League. “I have mixed emotions. I am happy for the goal and the assist, but I missed a few chances. Going by what happened in this game, I should improve in the upcoming matches,” Sivasakthi told DT Next.





The frontman struck his first goal for BFC ‘B’ in the 62nd minute when he beat the opposition goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation and slotted the ball home.





Sivasakthi turned provider for the team’s third goal as he threaded a pass for substitute Ratanbi Singh, who found the back of the net.

























“During the half-time break, coach Sandesh Bhoite encouraged me a lot. He asked me to keep a calm head and not worry about the missed chances,” added Sivasakthi. His mentor Raman Vijayan, a former India striker, was delighted with how the debut turned out.





“He has the calibre to succeed at the top level. This is just the start for him. I have seen Sivasakthi score loads of goals, so it was nothing new. He should keep going and take one step at a time,” said Vijayan during an interaction with this daily.