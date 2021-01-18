‘Brown’ie delight for NorthEast United

Margao :

The result ended NEUFC’s seven-game winless run and propelled it to fifth on the table with 15 points. JFC is eighth with 13 points. Full-back Ashutosh Mehta (36’) put NorthEast ahead with his first ISL goal before substitute striker Deshorn Brown (61’) doubled the tally on his debut for the club.





Jamshedpur skipper Peter Hartley (89’) pulled one back late in the fixture, but Owen Coyle’s side slumped to a third straight defeat. NEUFC was the better team in the opening half and deservedly went into the break with a one-goal cushion. But, it was JFC which created the first big chance in the eighth minute. However, NorthEast goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury denied it an opener.





After Jamshedpur won a throw-in, Khassa Camara’s poor clearance fell towards Nerijus Valskis, who found Aniket Jadhav just outside the box. The youngster, in turn, whipped a cross for Valskis, who controlled the ball and struck on the volley.





Subhasish was alert and blocked the strike. The best chance for NEUFC arrived in the 32nd minute when Luis Machado came close to breaking the deadlock.





But, JFC custodian TP Rehenesh did well to keep it out, thanks to a brilliant acrobatic effort. Suhair VP delivered a cross for the Portuguese, who attempted an overhead kick which was parried away. Just four minutes later, NorthEast made amends via a set-piece.





Federico Gallego delivered a delicious cross from the corner flag and Mehta rose above his marker at the far post to head the ball into the net. Jamshedpur started strong in the second half, pushing its opponent on the back foot.





However, a defensive error saw it concede again. Isaac Vanmalsawma, brought on at half-time, gave the ball away after a sloppy pass. Gallego received the ball from Machado and threaded a through pass for substitute Brown, who slotted it home.





JFC had a chance to cut short its deficit after Subhasish put himself in trouble, courtesy of a miscued goal-kick. The ball was intercepted by Valskis, who made a run into the box and shot on goal but the keeper redeemed himself with a crucial save. Coyle’s side received a glimmer of hope after Hartley scored through a corner, which was his first for Jamshedpur.





ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa play out draw





ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) played out a 1-1 draw against FC Goa (FCG) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday. After a goalless first half, Edu Garcia opened the scoring for ATKMB in the 75th minute with a beautiful free-kick. Ten minutes later, substitute Ishan Pandita levelled the scores for FCG.