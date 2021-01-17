Guru Dakshina time for Vignesh

Chennai :

However, it was out of the top drawer. The 22-year-old, ghosting into the 18-yard box from his defensive position, got on the end of a brilliant move, which also involved Bipin Singh and Ahmed Jahouh in its latter stages. After winger Bipin laid the ball off in the air, the advancing Vignesh rippled the net with a sweetly-timed volley.





Bengaluru Tamilian Vignesh described the strike -- a contender for Goal of the Season -- to DT Next during a free-wheeling conversation. “It is the best I have scored so far. It was an out and out team goal made of one-touch passes. The players are used to scoring similar goals at training. So, it was nothing new to us. We just replicated what we do during practice sessions and it came out well,” he narrated.





Vignesh has been able to convert his potential into performance only this ISL season, thanks to the extended run of games under Sergio Lobera’s management. As a reward for his consistent showing, the defender has appeared in each of Mumbai City’s first 11 matches.





While talking about his fruitful spell on the green blades of grass, Vignesh said: “Head coach Lobera is giving me a lot of opportunities, be it as a starter or substitute. In the last couple of seasons, I was limited to very few chances. But this time, I have played every game so far. I am really enjoying my time under the new coaching staff.”





Having begun his senior career as a winger at I-League Second Division outfit Ozone FC, Vignesh had hardly any struggle adjusting to the offensive style of play implemented by Lobera. “The manager prefers to attack and I love the same. So, it has not been difficult to adapt. Lobera expects me to get into advanced areas although my position is left-back.”





There is not a shadow of a doubt that Lobera is the catalyst behind Vignesh’s stunning rise, but the former FC Goa (FCG) boss generously lauded the India international for his toil at the training ground. “I am happy to have Vignesh in our squad as he is a very good player. He is working hard to push for a spot in the playing eleven every time. He should continue to improve and work the same way,” said Lobera at a virtual press meet.