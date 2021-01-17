Overall victory for Honda at Dakar Rally

Jeddah :

It was an intense, yet intriguing 202-kilometre special stage, which brought down the curtains on the Dakar Rally on the shores of the Red Sea. And it could not have been a happier one for the elated Monster Energy Honda Team riders.





This marks a first title for the Argentinean Monster Energy Honda Team rider and, once again, a historic result for Honda, which dominated throughout the 2021 Dakar. Over twelve tough days, Monster Energy Honda Team commanded the rally, accomplishing the final mission for a second successive year.