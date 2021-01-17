Fri, Jan 22, 2021

Overall victory for Honda at Dakar Rally

Published: Jan 17,2021

The final stage of the 2021 Dakar Rally delivered the outright race win to Monster Energy Honda Team. Kevin Benavides claimed the triumph after twelve gruelling stages. Teammate Ricky Brabec accompanied him on the podium in second place.

Monster Energy Honda Team’s Kevin Benavides in action
Jeddah:
It was an intense, yet intriguing 202-kilometre special stage, which brought down the curtains on the Dakar Rally on the shores of the Red Sea. And it could not have been a happier one for the elated Monster Energy Honda Team riders. 

This marks a first title for the Argentinean Monster Energy Honda Team rider and, once again, a historic result for Honda, which dominated throughout the 2021 Dakar. Over twelve tough days, Monster Energy Honda Team commanded the rally, accomplishing the final mission for a second successive year.

