Mumbai, Hyderabad play out goalless draw

Margao :

HFC was lucky at the start not to concede a penalty when Raynier Fernandes was fouled after an attempted clearance from Mohammed Yasir. The referee awarded an indirect free-kick inside the box, which Mumbai City failed to capitalise on. It was an end-to-end battle in the first half as both keepers were called into action.





First, Laxmikant Kattimani produced a fine save to deny Adam le Fondre. Then at the other end, Amrinder Singh kept his side alive. Aridane Santana, Joel Chianese and Liston Colaco combined before the Indian tried his luck. But, his near post effort was well saved by Amrinder. The MCFC custodian was at his best once again to deny Chianese.





Winning the ball in midfield, Yasir delivered a lobbed pass for Chianese to send him one-on-one with the keeper. But the Australian’s shot was blocked by Amrinder. MCFC nearly conceded a goal in the second half when Amrinder, in a bid to clear a back pass, played it straight to Colaco. However, the Hyderabad forward shot wide. Mumbai City had two late opportunities, but didn’t make use of them.