Tamil Nadu makes it four wins in a row

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu, which defeated Jharkhand, Assam and Odisha in its first three games, tops Elite Group B with 16 points and is in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages of the T20 competition. Opening batsman Narayan Jagadeesan (78 not out off 51 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (40 not out off 30) guided Tamil Nadu home in 19.3 overs, after Hyderabad posted 152 for seven while batting first.





Asked to bowl after losing the toss, Tamil Nadu kept things tight up front, picking up four wickets inside eight overs. But, Hyderabad got out of trouble in the second phase of the innings, courtesy of valuable runs from B Sandeep (41 off 36) and CV Milind (24 not out off 11). Opener Pragnay Reddy (30 off 23) had given a good start for Hyderabad, which ended at 152 for seven in its regulation overs.





Baba Aparajith (2/22), Sandeep Warrier (2/24) and Murugan Ashwin (2/40) got two wickets apiece for Tamil Nadu. Chasing 153 for a win, the Karthik-led side lost C Hari Nishaanth in just the third over. KB Arun Karthik and Aparajith also failed to make an impact with the bat as Tamil Nadu was not entirely in control at 86 for three.





But, Jagadeesan and Karthik struck 69 runs for the unbeaten fourth-wicket stand to take the team past the finish line. While Jagadeesan smashed four boundaries and five maximums, Karthik hit two fours and as many sixes.





Brief scores: Hyderabad 152 for 7 in 20 overs (B Sandeep 41, B Aparajith 2/22, S Warrier 2/24) lost to Tamil Nadu 155 for 3 in 19.3 overs (N Jagadeesan 78*, D Karthik 40*)