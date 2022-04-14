Thu, Apr 14, 2022

Leaders pay tributes on Ambedkar Jayanti: Check tweets

Published: Apr 14,202212:54 PM by Online Desk

Ambedkar was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990.

Stalin paid tributes to B R Ambedkar
Chennai:
Leaders across the country paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said he gave India its strongest pillar of strength the Constitution.

After announcing Ambedkar's birth anniversary as Equality Day, Stalin also paid respect at his memorial, in Chennai.

A key architect of India's Constitution, Ambedkar is regarded as an icon, especially by Dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.

Check some of the tweets:



