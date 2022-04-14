Leaders pay tributes on Ambedkar Jayanti: Check tweets

Chennai :

Leaders across the country paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said he gave India its strongest pillar of strength the Constitution.





After announcing Ambedkar's birth anniversary as Equality Day, Stalin also paid respect at his memorial, in Chennai.





Ambedkar was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990.





A key architect of India's Constitution, Ambedkar is regarded as an icon, especially by Dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.





Check some of the tweets:





Babasaheb had said "...if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is, that Man was vile."



On Ambedkar jayanti, let us all pledge to purge that vile and preserve our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/IxS95uPGnB — Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha (@LoPIndia) April 14, 2022





"Life should be great rather than long" - Dr BR Ambedkar



Humble respects to the Great leader who, by way of Article 3 in Indian Constitution, has paved way for creation of Telangana 🙏#AmbedkarJayantipic.twitter.com/ECOiNkOuMy — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 14, 2022







On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution.



#AmbedkarJayantipic.twitter.com/4fVbwKvp8w — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2022



