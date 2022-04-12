More people rescued in Jharkhand cable cars collision, death toll at 3

Chennai :

On Sunday, two cable cars collided with each other due to a technical glitch on the ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.





The rescue operation at Jharkhand's Deogarh has been taken over by Indian Air force (IAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).





The IAF has deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early in the morning.





10 persons have been rescued since morning, including 5 men, 3 women, and 2 children. 3 to 5 persons are still believed to be in the cable cars. Efforts to rescue them are on reported ANI.





The death count in this accident climbed to three after a person fell down from helicopter while being airlifted on Monday evening.





Mahesh Mahto, GM of Damodar Ropeway and Construction Limited said that water and food are being provided to the trapped people with the help of drones.





The Trikut ropeway, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long. The ropeway has 25 cabins and each can seat four people.





In a tweet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday ordered a high-level investigation into the ropeway accident and said, O"I express my deepest condolences on the incident on Trikut mountain and the deaths in it. There will be a high-level inquiry into the matter," the Chief Minister said in a tweet yesterday.