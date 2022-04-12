India logs 796 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

New Delhi :

India recorded 796 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,30,36,928, while the active cases dipped to 10,889, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday





The death toll climbed to 5,21,710 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.





The active cases comprised 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.





A reduction of 169 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.





The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.24 per cent, according to the ministry.





The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,04,329, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.





The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 85.9 crore.





Among the 19 new fatalities, 18 were from Kerala and one from Mizoram.





A total of 5,21,710 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,816 from Maharashtra, 68,383 from Kerala, 40,057 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,157 from Delhi, 23,499 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,200 from West Bengal.