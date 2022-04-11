Hate, violence and exclusion weakening the country Rahul Gandhi

Chennai :

After reports of violence in many parts of the country during Ram Navami processions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that hate was weakening the country.





In a tweet, he said, “Hate, violence and exclusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony. Let’s stand together to secure a just, inclusive India.” Communal violence erupted in at least two districts of Madhya Pradesh during the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday.





The first incident of violence was reported in Khargone district, where nearly half-a-dozen police personnel got injured while a similar incident occurred in the Sendhwa town of Barwani district.





Let’s stand together to secure a just, inclusive India. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2022

In Khargone, stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession, triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city.





Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. A similar incident took place in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha. Communal tension had erupted in Karauli last week following stone-pelting at a motorcycle rally passing through a Muslim-dominated area on ‘Nav Samvatsar’, the Hindu New Year.