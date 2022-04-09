LeT terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar :

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.





The police said that a search is also continuing at the encounter site in Chakisamad area.





Earlier, a joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.





Meanwhile, another encounter is also ongoing in Anantnag district’s Sirhama area .