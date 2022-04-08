'Until next time': Volkswagen Polo bids goodbye to India after 12 years

Chennai :

After 12 years of endless acceleration, Volkswagen, the German carmaker, confirmed that Polo will no longer be produced in India. The hatchback model was first launched in 2009 and has one of the most successful models in the country.





"Roads are beautiful but they all end somewhere. And after 12 years of endless acceleration, the time has come for me to hit the brakes," the company wrote a first-person account of Polo's run, on Instagram.





"During my unforgettable time here, I have gone places, loved people, and been invited to journeys I hadn't dreamed of before. You know, when I arrived I was just a hatchback. But you all made me feel like the most-loved hatchback," the post read.





