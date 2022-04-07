NEET on July 17, application process begins JEE-Main first session postponed to June

New Delhi :

The test will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country. “The last date for submission of online application form is May 6. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified,” a senior NTA official said.





“Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile phone number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only,” the official added.





Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held at 3,858 centres on September 12, in which 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared. Of them, more than 8.70 lakh had qualified the exam.





Second JEE session in July:





The first session of JEE-Main has been postponed to June and the second session to July, NTA officials said on Wednesday.





The first session was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. It will now be held from June 20-29. Similarly, the second session which was scheduled to be held from May 24 to 29 will now be conducted between July 21 and July 30.





“The NTA has decided to reschedule the dates of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main’s first and second sessions based on numerous representations received from the candidates,” the agency said. Last month, the NTA had rescheduled it, as its dates were clashing with Class 12 board exams.





The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes – BE and B.Tech – at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments.





It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.