Official who probed actress abduction case asked to appear before trial court in Kerala

Bangalore :

The court asked deputy superintendent of police Byju Poulose to appear before it after it was alleged that he divulged certain information pertaining to the case to others.





This was against the directive of the court, which had made it very clear that no information pertaining to the case should be divulged.





Dileep, an accused in the actress abduction case after being jailed, is now out on bail.





While on bail, Dileep landed in fresh trouble after a disclosure made by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he had conspired to do away with the police officials (Poulose and others) who probed the abduction case.





The Crime Branch police registered a case after the disclosure and the actor managed to get a bail after numerous rounds of hearing and on March 31, Dileep sprang a surprise when he requested the High Court to either quash the FIR against him or hand over the case to the CBI. The court is yet to give its verdict on this.