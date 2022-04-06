Constitution allows to eat meat when I like: Mahua Moitra on meat ban during Navaratri

New Delhi :

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday hit out at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival and said that the Constitution allows her to eat meat and shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade.





Her statement comes amid the meat ban row triggered by South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan's letter demanding the closure of meat shops in the municipal area during Navratri. "I live in South Delhi. The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade. Full stop," the TMC MP said in a tweet.





Earlier on Monday, SDMC Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan said that in the future, licenses for running meat shops will be issued if they agree not to operate during the Navaratri festival. Meanwhile, South Delhi Municipal Corporation also ordered officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival that is being observed from April 2 to April 11.





The Mayor informed that he has also written to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw their discount on alcohol during Navratri, and if possible, stop the sale of liquor for nine days too.





Also, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) also announced the closure of meat shops on the last three days of Navratri, that is, on Saptami (seventh day), Ashtami (eighth day) and Navami (ninth day). Notably, the nine-day Navaratri festival is being observed from April 2 to April 11, with Saptami, Ashtami and Navami falling on April 9, 10 and 11 respectively.