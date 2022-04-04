Inspired by ideas of Rahul, Dehradun resident transfers her entire property to him

Dehradun :

A senior citizen from Dehradun, Pushpa Munjial, on Monday has filed a testament (will) in the district court transferring all her property to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.





Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma said that while handing over the testament of her property to Congress leader, Munjial said that she is influenced by the ideas of Rahul Gandhi.





"Munjial told us that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of this country. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation. She is very much influenced by this," said Sharma.





Pushpa Munjial willed her property to Rahul Gandhi at the residence of former state president Pritam Singh.