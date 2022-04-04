Free schemes will cause economic crisis similar to Sri Lanka, officials brief Modi

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with several department secretaries of the government and took stock of the current situation. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to BK Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba were also part of the meeting.





The Prime Minister urged authorities to adopt a new perspective to carry out major development projects with inflation deepening and fueling the cost of living crisis for many households..





"Free programs announced in various states, including states where the Assembly elections took place, are not economically viable," officials expressed. They also raised concern that the economic crisis in our country could be as serious as it was in Sri Lanka with these projects on board.