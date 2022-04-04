Yogi Adityanath launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from Shravasti district

Lucknow :

The School Chalo Abhiyan is being started in UP's Shravasti district which has the lowest literacy rate in the state followed by Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun and Rampur.





Emphasizing the importance of education, Adityanath said, "For a country to progress, it is necessary that education is imparted, especially to the younger generation. It is our responsibility towards the country that we should educate the children and for that, students should be sent to school." He also added that for the next one month, the workers will knock from door to door and ask if there is any child who has been deprived of going to school. That child will be taken to school and registered in the school, and uniform, books and bags will be provided to such students.





After the event, CM Adityanath served food to children.