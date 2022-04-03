Cops seize drugs after raiding pub in Hyderabad

Hyderabad :

Drugs, including cocaine, were seized from the possession of a hotel staff, a senior police official told PTI.





Based on a specific information that a party was being organised at the pub in violation of rules by operating beyond its permitted hours, a police team carried out the raid and as many as 142 customers besides the hotel staff were brought to a police station, questioned and the customers were later let off, police said.





Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand issued orders placing under suspension the SHO of Banjara Hills police station besides he issued a charge memo to the ACP (Banjara Hills-Divison), for their alleged negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.