Rajasthan: 3 more arrested in terror module case, SIT set up for further probe

Jaipur :

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up for further probe in the case, it said.





The ATS had arrested three suspected terrorists associated with extremist organisation Al Soofa of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and recovered 12 kg of explosive material from their car in Nimbaheda, Chittorgarh on Wednesday.





It was revealed that they had to deliver the consignment to a location near Jaipur, according to officials.





During the investigation, it was learned that more suspects associated with this terror module reside in Ratlam and they have detailed information about the entire module following which ATS, Madhya Pradesh was alerted, the release said.





The MP ATS caught the three suspects. They were thoroughly interrogated by officers of Rajasthan and MP ATS. They have now been handed over to the Rajasthan ATS, it said.





''On the basis of the detailed investigation, the three accused were arrested by the Rajasthan ATS on Sunday,'' the release said.





An SIT has been constituted for further investigation in the case. Two officers of additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank have been appointed as co-investigation officers. An ASP and a deputy SP have also been included in the SIT for technical analysis, it said.





''The SIT will work under the close supervision of the deputy inspector general of police, ATS, Rajasthan,'' it said.