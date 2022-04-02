Sat, Apr 02, 2022

CUET applications to open today, exam likely in July

Published: Apr 02,202206:20 AM

Mail

CUET scores have been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses at 45 central varsities from the 2022-23 academic session.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will commence from Saturday.

A link will be made available on the official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for students to apply.

The application process will be on till April 30. The CUET is likely to be held in July. All questions across sections will consider Class 12 level as the benchmark.

Conversations