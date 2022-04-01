Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reveals about her health condition. What's it?

Chennai :

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu who made headlines recently for her remarks on Hijab row, revealed that she has celiac disease, an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye.





Sandhu also spoke about being body shamed on social media. "I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat'. Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things," she said.





Sandhu, who has been globetrotting as part of her duties as the spokesperson of the Miss Universe Organization, said one's body undergoes a lot of changes when they live across different cities.





"When you go to a village, you see changes in your body. And I went to New York for the very first time... It is a whole other world altogether."





"I'm someone who believes in body positivity and one of the Miss Universes for the very first time is going through that. On the platform of Miss Universe, we talk about women empowerment, womanhood, and body positivity.





"And if I am going through that... I know there are a lot of people who are trolling me and it's okay because that's their mindset, their stigmas, but there are a lot of other individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of their Miss Universe or not. I'm empowering them by making them feel that if I feel gorgeous, you are beautiful too," she said.





It's in our minds how we perceive beauty, Sandhu said.





(With inputs from agencies)