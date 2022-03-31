Sri Lankan Navy arrests 3 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching

Rameswaram :

The three fishermen aged 30, 35 and 57 respectively from Puddokotai district of Tamil Nadu were fishing in Karainagar waters when they were arrested late on Wednesday night. The boat which the fishermen were using was also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.





The captured fishermen were then taken to the Mylatty harbour in Sri Lanka for further investigation, according to Q Branch Police, one of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wings of Tamil Nadu Police. As per the Q Branch Police, on Tuesday, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended four Rameswaram-based fishermen in the Ramanathapuram district of the state and impounded their boat.





Previously, on March 24 Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended 16 fishermen and impounded their two boats from Rameswaram and Mandapam in Tamil Nadu. On February 12 as well, the Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended 12 Rameswaram-based fishermen and impounded their two fishing boats after they had gone fishing across the border in Palk Bay.





Earlier Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in a written reply in Lok Sabha on February 4 this year said Indian fishermen are arrested from time to time by the Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. "As per the available information, 74 and 159 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2020 and 2021 respectively," he stated.