Last date to link your PAN and Aadhaar: Here's how to do it

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), had extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar many times and the last date given was March 31, 2022.





As per a circular issued by CBDT on Wednesday, PAN, not linked to Aadhaar, would become “inoperative” after March 31, 2023.





Those taxpayers who link their PAN with biometric Aadhaar by June 30, 2022, would be required to pay late fee of Rs 500. Beyond that, the penalty would rise to Rs 1,000 How to link Aadhaar to PAN?





1. Go to //www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in website 2.Click the Link Aadhaar on the left side of the site.





3.On the page that appears on the screen, type the PAN number, Aadhaar number and name (as in Aadhaar).





4.If the date of birth in the Aadhaar is only the year of birth without the full date, tick I have only year of birth in the Aadhaar Card.





5.Also tick I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI to check the details and approve the link.





6.Type the code letters called Captcha or get the OTP and click the Link Aadhaar button 7.Your Aadhaar-PAN card will be attached.





To confirm that you are already connected: You can confirm again by clicking the link Aadhaar status link under the Link Aadhaar link of the Income Tax Department website and typing in the PAN and Aadhaar number.





If your PAN and Aadhaar are already linked you will get the message Your pan is Linked to Aadhaar Number XXXXXXXX.