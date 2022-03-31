Thu, Mar 31, 2022

Indian govt likely to scrap Kendriya Vidyalayas’ quota system soon

Mar 31,2022

Under KVS special dispensation admission scheme (MP quota), a member of parliament (MP) in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha can recommend a maximum of 10 students every academic year for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
The Government of India has said that it will take a call on scrapping the quota system in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) after discussion with all MPs.

Even a district collector has the power to recommend 17 sponsoring authority quota in KVs.

