Indian govt likely to scrap Kendriya Vidyalayas’ quota system soon

New Delhi :

The Government of India has said that it will take a call on scrapping the quota system in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) after discussion with all MPs.





Under KVS special dispensation admission scheme (MP quota), a member of parliament (MP) in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha can recommend a maximum of 10 students every academic year for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya.





Even a district collector has the power to recommend 17 sponsoring authority quota in KVs.