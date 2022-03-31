Create seats for kids orphaned by Covid: UGC

It said the Ministry of Women and Child Development is identifying these children from across the country so that all possible support is extended to them.
New Delhi:
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice chancellors of all varsities asking them to create supernumerary seats for children who have lost their parents during the pandemic.
It said the Ministry of Women and Child Development is identifying these children from across the country so that all possible support is extended to them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced comprehensive support for children who have lost both parents during the pandemic.
