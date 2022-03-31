Thu, Mar 31, 2022

Create seats for kids orphaned by Covid: UGC

A health worker taking a swab sample (Image credit: PTI)
New Delhi:
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to vice chancellors of all varsities asking them to create supernumerary seats for children who have lost their parents during the pandemic.

It said the Ministry of Women and Child Development is identifying these children from across the country so that all possible support is extended to them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced comprehensive support for children who have lost both parents during the pandemic.

