Wed, Mar 30, 2022

Woman gives birth to baby with two heads, three hands in MP

Published: Mar 30,2022

New baby with two heads, three hands
Chennai:
A woman in Madhya Pradesh gave birth to a new born baby with two heads and three hands on Tuesday. 

According to reports, third hand is towards the back between the two faces.

However, in sonography, the babies looked like a twin.

Such conditions are rare and is referred as Dicephalic parapagus ( a rare form of partial twinning with two heads side by side on one torso)

The child has been admitted to the ICU of MY Hospital while the condition of babies remains uncertain.

The mother is  admitted to the District Hospital in Ratlam.

