Amid fuel price hike, Nitin Gadkari reaches Parliament in car powered by Hydrogen

Chennai :

With an surge in fuel prices daily, Toyota has been working on Hydrogen based fuel cell electric vehicle, and has brought out the Toyota Mirai.





In images seen, Nitin Gadkari has been spreading awareness about Hydrogen FCEV technology, which can also be known as Green Hydrogen.





This ride of Nitin Gadkari to the Parliament, clearly promotes Hydrogen as an alternate source, where petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 mark in some cities like Delhi and Chennai in the past days.





Toyota Mirai has a Guiness Book of World Record on its name to run 1,359 kms on a fully filled tank, making it the greenest car in the world, however, the EPA-certified mileage is 650 kms.





According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, transportation powered by green hydrogen is going to be a key technology option of the future with the significant application, especially across bigger cars, buses, trucks, ships and trains and best suited for medium to long distances.