Kerala govt gives go-ahead for liquor sales in specially reserved zones in IT parks

Thiruvananthapuram :

Kerala's CPI(M)-led LDF government on Wednesday decided to allow liquor shops in IT parks holding that such facilities are needed to make the state investment friendly.





The decision is part of the state's new liquor policy approved by the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.





Officials said the government also considered the views of the IT companies while taking the decision.





"In IT parks, there are complaints that their employees and guests do not get the opportunity to have fun after working hours. Special licenses will be issued for the supply of liquor with strict conditions in specially reserved zones in IT parks. Such licenses need to be issued to make the state investment friendly," the state Excise department said in a statement here.





Replying to a question in the Assembly in November last year, the Chief Minister had said that many technology firms, keen to establish their units in IT parks in the state, have pointed out the lack of facilities like pubs there.





He had informed the Assembly that the representatives sent by such IT firms for studying the facilities in the IT parks have reported to their management about the lack of such facilities.





Meanwhile, the government also decided to strengthen the anti-drug campaign with the participation of students at the school/college level.





In collaboration with the Department of Education, a plan will be formulated to make effective use of students' extra-curricular time for the anti-drug campaign, the Excise department said.





It said the ward-level vigilance committees in the local bodies will be strengthened to carry out campaigns against the menace of drugs with the participation of the people.