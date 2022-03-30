India logs 1,233 new Covid cases

New Delhi :

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 674 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.





The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry. The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,24,022 Covid tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.85 crore cumulative tests.





The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,87,410, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 183.82 crore. India's Covid tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 31 new fatalities include 22 from Kerala.





A total of 5,21,101 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,780 from Maharashtra, 67,844 from Kerala, 40,052 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,151 from Delhi, 23,494 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.





The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.





''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.