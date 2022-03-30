Wed, Mar 30, 2022

Two terrorists killed in encounter at Rainawari in Srinagar

Published: Mar 30,202208:23 AM by IANS

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and the security forces at Rainawari area in Central Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

File photo
Srinagar:
"Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

