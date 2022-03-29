India logs 1,259 Covid infections, active caseload declines to 15,378

New Delhi :

"There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too," the Ministry said in an official statement. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.25 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.22 per cent.





In the last 24 hours, 1,705 patients have recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the Covid pandemic to 4,24,85,534. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.





As many as 5,77,559 Covid tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking India's cumulative Covid tests to 78.79 crore (78,79,32,913). The provisional reports till 7 am today, show that India's Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 183.53 crore (1,83,53,90,499).





In the Covid vaccination drive for the age group of 12-14 years, which began on March 16, 2022, so far, over 1.36 crore (1,36,84,215) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.